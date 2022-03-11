Main Street, Cheney has much to offer. Recently another business was added to heighten the experience of visiting the sweet town’s downtown district and shopping local.

About a year ago Kasi Henning and her husband purchased what is now known as The Rustic Hen. The building has been a mainstay in Cheney for years and was actually the original post office putting the town on the map. Kasi and her husband saw great potential in the space and began some massive renovations that uncovered the beautiful original ceiling and walls.

The name fits the space perfectly, the rustic charm oozes out of every inch of the space. Kasi has done a beautiful job filling the space with mostly locally made items, many refurbished antiques she has brought back to life. If you are looking for local procuts and some sweet rustic charm visit The Rustic Hen. The collection is changing and evolving, you can visit The Rustic Hen on Facebook for more information.