Looking to take your party to the next level? Check out these adorable rentals at local businesses out of Andover, The Sleepover Tiny Tent Company. Owner, Debra shared with us that she loves throwing parties and had a vision for what she was waiting for her kiddos’ parties but just couldn’t find it locally, so she started the business herself. The Sleepover Tiny Tent Company offers a variety of rentals to spruce up any party or gathering.

The white bounce house castle is great for larger numbers and older party guests. There are smaller versions and options that are perfect for children as young as just 1 year old on up to 101 years old. Debra also offers wonderful on theme accessories for the different rentals. Check out sleepovertinytentco.com for information on the bounce houses, ball pits, tents, and more!