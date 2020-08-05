I had no idea what to expect when my schedule read “ Smash Pad” but man, am I SO grateful I had the chance to travel to Hutchinson and met Jessica Kelly and The Kelly Family. They own The Smash Pad, Hutchinson’s first Smash Room, commonly known as a “Rage Room”. Basically the supply everything you need to get out frustration and any tension or stress you may have … and they do all the clean up! At first it was very interesting to hear about the tools they supply for you. The sledge hammer and wrenches were heavy so I chose the bat. Next, looking through the collection of glass and electronics my imagination began to wonder. I felt like I was just shopping almost but when it clicked that I was selecting items to smash my heart began to race! The Kelly Family does and incredible job of setting you up to feel safe and comfortable with this unique activity. I was relieved to be covered head to toe in protective gear and felt like there was no way I was in danger in anyway. The first swing I took was definitely a warm up but then next few were as Jessica put it as if I was “swinging for the fences” It was just a rush of adrenaline and oddly satisfying feeling but without a doubt the underlying feeling was just so much FUN. I never would’ve guessed it would be so entertaining. I highly recommend you checking this out for a date night, girls night out or maybe even an office party or group outing. The Kelly Family takes care of everything for you, all you have to do is show up sign the waiver and start smashing!