Wichita, help me welcome a new business and a fun concept: The Soccer Box. At first sight it seems to simply be a small indoor soccer facility. It is an indoor soccer facility and yes it is smaller compared to a full field however this size facility demands a different set of skills and certainly decision making from players.

Meurig and Mandy Cundy brought this concept to Wichita to provide an indoor facility for little ones to learn the game and start the introduction to the ball and how their bodies specifically feet can control the ball. But it can also be a very intense training tool for older more skilled players as the small space puts extra pressure on them. The space will be used for leagues camps clinics private sessions and even birthday parties or team get togethers. It is fully enclosed which keeps the pace moving so players and spectators don’t get bored watching the ball be chased after in the Kansa wind of even just out of bounds. The walls and nets keep the game going.

Check out The Soccer Box by visiting the website to learn more www.youthsoccerwichita.com