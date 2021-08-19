Tillie’s Flowers Delivers More Than Just A Beautiful Bouquet

We love hearing from viewers and today just had to share the story that a Goddard viewer shared with us. Ron Hall emailed in sharing that his wife was having a bit of a stressful week so he sent her flowers. He trusts one of Wichita’s oldest businesses, Tillie’s Flower Shop so he ordered an arrangement with a small card to be delivered to his wife at work.

On the card he wrote clear instructions: “Please sing You Are My Sunshine while doing an interpretive dance.” The sweet Tillie’s Flower Shop employee who delivered the flowers to Ron’s wife did just that! She delivered the flowers and explained “Well, I’ve never done this before, but here goes…” and she proceeded to sing You Are My Sunshine to Ron’s wife.

Needless to say Ron’s wife clearly enjoyed not only the beautiful flowers, but also the sweet effort from the Tillie’s Flower Shop’s Delivery Woman. Thank you, Ron for sharing this uplifting story!