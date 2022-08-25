From hosting community events to regularly supporting local initiatives and even recognizing community members in the area with gratitude and gifts, Tory Tipp truly cares for his community. As Owner and Agent at Tory Tipp State Farm, Tory is passionate about ensuring his community is covered.

All types of insurance can be provided by the team at Tory Tipp State Farm. The team, led by Tory, cares deeply about understanding each client’s needs and developing a personalized plan of coverage for them. If you are curious about the services and rates, please reach out to the Tory Tipp State Farm office in Lyons. You can find more information on their Facebook Page, as well.