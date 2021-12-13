Toys for Titans Toy Drive Benefitting the Wichita Children’s Home

If you can believe it there is only one weekend left before Christmas! While you are out shopping and picking up your last minute gifts please don’t forget to grab an extra for the children at the Wichita Children’s Home and drop it off at Orr Nissan!

For the second year in a row Orr Nissan is hosting the Toys For Titans Toy Drive benefitting the Wichita Children’s Home. Starting this year with the goal of collecting more toys than last the team at Orr Nissan is passionate about ensuring the children know their community cares about them this Christmas. There is still time to participate and the Orr Nissan and Good Day Kansas Families would love you to do so!

On any given day the Wichita Children’s Home has over 100 children in their care due to circumstances and crisis situations. The Wichita Children’s Home is a center for love care and safety of many of our community’s youngest members. Please visit wch.org for a wish list or for more information.

