We are starting a new initiative here at Good Day Kansas called Treat the Teach with our friends at Credit Union of America where we will pick a teacher who had been nominated and gift them $250 for them to treat themselves!

This month we picked Kylie Rush, a Gifted Teacher from Clark Davidson Elementary School in Goddard. The person who nominated her said she goes above and beyond to help her students succeed in the classroom.

Nominate a teacher today at this website!