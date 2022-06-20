We ventured back to the beautiful pool and outdoor living space built by Treescapes we were at last week to feature the two kitchens at this beautiful location.

One kitchen was unique with high beam ceilings and a lot of cooktop space. there was a brick oven for pizzas and stunning furniture all from Treescapes. Dave shared with us about the unique design plan and desire for the fun elements that are family-friendly.

We moved to the lanai and also learned about that full outdoor living space. This is similar to a living room but all outdoors. There is a large garage door that is able to open and close depending on the weather. This beautiful space was designed by Tresescape with the goal of bringing indoor luxury outdoors.

Reach out to Dave from Treescapes with any questions or to learn more about enhancing your outdoor living space.