Treescapes: Cabanas and Putting Greens

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re back with Dave from Treescapes, however this week we aren’t looking at any pools! Instead, we are looking at an awesome outdoor setting. This outdoor cabana was loaded with tons of accessories. It has outdoor furniture seating that is perfect to watch the Chiefs on Sundays! In addition to that, Treescapes can provide the ultimate outdoor accessory: a putting green! This is so unique for an outdoor setting and is the perfect way to stay on top of your game or entertain guests. As always, you can find out more information on their website: https://www.treescapeit.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.