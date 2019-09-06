Treescapes: Cabanas and Putting Greens

We’re back with Dave from Treescapes, however this week we aren’t looking at any pools! Instead, we are looking at an awesome outdoor setting. This outdoor cabana was loaded with tons of accessories. It has outdoor furniture seating that is perfect to watch the Chiefs on Sundays! In addition to that, Treescapes can provide the ultimate outdoor accessory: a putting green! This is so unique for an outdoor setting and is the perfect way to stay on top of your game or entertain guests. As always, you can find out more information on their website: https://www.treescapeit.com.
