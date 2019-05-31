Treescapes: Killer Pools featuring a Swim-Up Bar!

Today I truly felt like we took a trip to a resort down in Mexico! While spending time visiting a Killer Pool with Dave from Treescapes! It had everything from an outdoor kitchen and living room. Plus two TVs, multiple lounges, a basketball court and then of course the actual pool! We sat at the bar on the bar stool outside the pool but there are also swim up bar stools in the water as well. Dave said it himself it has everything you could want including a unique look. The finish is a black quartz floor. It feels dark at first but when you get close to it and when the light and sun hit it you see so many gorgeous reflections. A lot of sparkle and shades of colors pop off the blackish grey finish. There are numerous seating options. Including a circle table with bench seating in the water. There is also a Baja shelf with lounge chairs placed nicely next to waterfalls spilling out of custom-made burners. You can choose to use them as the noise canceling water falls. If you would like a picture look you can turn up the flames! The seating continues outside the pool with a custom-made fire pit. Plus a circular bench to enjoy your friends and family. With Treescapes anything is possible, and depends on where your imagination takes you!

