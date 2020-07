We made our way to Eastern Kansas and started in Humboldt. The minute you walk in to this sweet candy shop you feel like you've been whisked away to another country! I felt like I walked into a sweet delicatessen in Paris. Bijou Confectionery, is located on the lovely square in Humboldt, Kansas and features a wide offering of treats. Anything you can imagine its offered at Bijou from homemade fudge to jelly beans, bubble gum, sour patch kids and more. Your inner child will come out no doubt when you see the 20 plus flavors of salt water taffy colorfully organized and ever so inviting. While we spoke with Zoe her genuine happy heart made me feel right at home and never made me feel bad for trying one of all the jelly bean flavors or the fudge! The team at Bijou is happy to have you come in try some delicious treats and share a smile. Not in Humboldt? No problem you can order any of their treats even their smart gift boxes full of anything from fudge to sours and more. Visit them on Facebook Tik Tok or their website to keep up with the fun they're having!