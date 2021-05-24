Treescapes: Outdoor Sectionals

Sunshine and warmer days are coming and will soon (hopefully) be here to stay! Patio weather is long overdue and thank goodness, right around the corner! Is your outdoor space fit for gatherings? Dave welcomed me in to Treescapes at The Outdoor Living Center last week to check out the variety of seating options for your next outdoor party.

We saw everything from bright colors to neutrals and I got comfortable in a couple different sectionals that I had a hard time believing were made for an outdoor space. The luxury of the fabric and details of the sets were so beautiful. They looked like they could fit right in your living room inside your home! That is what you get when you shop at Treescapes, high quality beautiful pieces that are equip for Kansa weather. They are all water and wind proof and easy to keep clean.

If you are looking for new furniture, sets sectionals, chairs or even to just spruce up your current seating ware with new pillows or rugs you must stop in to The Outdoor Living Center, you won’t be disappointed.