We have learned about the building process and the many different design options with Treescapes so far this summer. We have seen a variety of outdoor living spaces be enhanced, completely rebuilt and some brand new builds as well. Each with its very own custom design as a result of collaboration between the team at Treescapes and the homeowners. Today we heard about the option to build in phases.

We saw a great outdoor space with a pool the home owner’s kiddo enjoy! This pool was completed upon moving into the home. Fast forward to now a couple of years later the homeowners are adding a pool house to their backyard. This is the great thing about working with Treescpaes for everything from the design to the build and then again when wanting to add more.

This particular pool house will have a garage door to open the living space as well as a bathroom, small kitchen area, and full bedroom. If you are interested in learning more about what Treescapes can do for you reach on to Dave on the Treescapses Facebook Page.