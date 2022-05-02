Another weekend in the month of May means another day we spend with Dave, learning about different options in designing, building, and enjoying your outdoor living space. This weekend the featured living space done by Treescapes had much to offer.

From the pool, fire pits, jump rock to the separate living space this poll boasts many unique options. The focal point of our conversation was the privacy this backyard provided. The treeline is built on an elevated space providing privacy for everyone enjoying the backyard. There is also a nice space between the pool and the backyard fence which also provides separation from other homes in the area.

For more information check out Treescapes on Facebook or stop in the Outdoor Living Center located at 1202 N Andover Rd.