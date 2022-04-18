Another beautiful weekend with sunshine means we get to feature another beautiful outdoor living space designed and created by the team at Treescapes! Today Dave showed us a beautiful backyard complete with a sun deck, spa, pool, outdoor kitchen, large artificial grass space design, and built overlooking a lake.

This space was customized for the homeowner who wanted to maintain the gradual decline down to the lake entrance but also gets the most out of his backyard. The pool is a linear shape complete with scuppers and a beautiful water feature. The outdoor living space boasts a full outdoor kitchen and bar and also a lanai that is an indoor/outdoor space right off the living room of the home. The large sun deck is accessible via a fun spiral staircase and has artificial turf making this entire space almost maintenance-free.

For more information on the design process, spas or to schedule a consultation visit Treescapes on Facebook or stop into the Outdoor Living Space on Andover Rd.