WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The historic cold outbreak last February is going to cost you more money.

On Wednesday, Black Hills Energy announced it reached a settlement agreement for its plan to recover costs from the outbreak. During the cold, some areas did not make it out of single-digit temperatures. The company said it incurred significant costs to get enough natural gas for customers to heat their homes. Incremental costs were the result of extraordinary demand above and beyond the company’s commission-approved procurement.