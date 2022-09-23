Carl Britton, Owner of Trim Light Wichita came in studio to share his incredible products and services offered with Trim Light Wichita. I was shocked when he brought in a demonstration prop and pleasantly surprised when he started sharing all the amazing functions and varieties of fun it provided.

Trim Light Wichita offers holiday lights for your home. They offer the longest lifetime product warranty on the product, which is actually equivalent to a 50,000-hour lifespan. You can rest assured your system is covered through the entirety of your time in the home. The system is installed once on the exterior of your home, behind the gutters and trims and Carl and his team go above and beyond to ensure lights and wires are installed in the patented channel, and color-matched to go with your existing trim color. The highest grade LED’s on the market which use only .6 watts of energy per bulb, are used. You would have to run your Trimlight system for nearly 8 hrs before your energy company bills you for a nickel!

The endless options of colors, patterns, and timers are so fun and allow you to use these lights all year long. For more information or to book your free estimate, reach out to Carl at or visit the TrimLight Wichita Facebook Page.