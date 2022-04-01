It’s time for one of the most beautiful springtime events, The Tulip Festival at Botanica! The month of April will be bright at Botanica, The Wichita Gardens will be filled with thousands of colorful tulips blooming!

The next three Saturdays, April 2nd, April 9th, and April 16th from 10 am – 2 pm you have the chance to wander through the beautiful botanical gardens and admire the colorful festival of tulips. Saturday, April 9th there will be a special Easter Egg Hunt activity (tickets sold separately) with food trucks, live music, and beautiful scenery. Check out the sea of tulips this spring! Visit Botanica, The Wichita Gardens on Facebook for ticket information.