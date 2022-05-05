Head out to Riverfront Stadium for the first-ever Tumba Vacas game! The Wichita Wind Surge organization is thrilled to participate in this fun MiLB tradition.

“Wichita is known for its mixtures of different roots and traditions; from the Arkansas River to the Chisholm Trail deeply rooted in the Hispanic & Latinx community. We honor the official sport known as la Charreria from the vibrant pink and green colors which represent the traditional charro/as outfits. We embrace the upside-down cow as the connection for our players to tap into the mindset and ideologies of the Charros, using baseball as the vessel to represent these two cultures. The rich gold color portrays the dazzling rope skills used by charros. The multi-color flowers remind us of the single seed our ancestors planted through their hard work and dedication to build the families and traditions we have today.”

