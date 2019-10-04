U.S. Air Force Falconaires Band

I was honored to be joined by Ron Glenn, Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force to hear about the upcoming U.S. Falconaires Band tour traveling across the state of Kansas. Ron, stopped in to share a little bit about the mission of the band. The Air Force Academy bandsmen are dedicated to serving our great nation. They represent young men and women at the U.S. Air Force Academy training to be officers of character who lead the Air Force. It is also the privilege of the band members to support our veterans and all men and women currently serving around the globe, protecting the freedoms we as U.S. citizens enjoy. Tour kicks off Oct. 7th in Hays and will go to Lawrence, Pittsburgh, McPherson, Wichita and Great Bend. The band is made up of 19 full time professional military musicians who will be traveling across our state and are excited to perform all types of music including everything from patriotic music to R&B and more. There will be original music played as well and as Kansas we should be proud. Wichita Native, Master Sergeant Julie Bradley will be the star of the show. The tour is kicking off Monday Oct. 7th be sure to find the whole schedule at https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Academy-Band/Appearances/
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.