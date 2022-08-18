It’s time for Uncorked, a fun way to get out, support local, and enjoy delicious wine all for a good cause. Join the crew in Downtown Hutchinson for an evening supporting TECH. Sample wine as you walk through small businesses in the community, enjoy hor d’oeuvres from some of Hutchinson’s finest restaurants all while supporting special artists and community members at TECH.

The TECH Art Program is a visual arts program that encourages artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities to discover their artistic talents. Visit TECH Art Gallery on Facebook to learn other ways to support and even how to purchase art from TECH artists.