This week shop with Uniquities to find one-of-a-kind items for your home and outdoor living spaces. Robyn has many new items in store for those who are looking to bring summer decor inside or possibly looking to furnish a summer lake house.

There are also a number of fan favorites that have been restoked in new fun summer colors. The tiki torches are a double threat because not only are they beautiful to look at, they do a phenomenal job keeping unwanted bugs away! Enjoy an evening outdoors with beautiful decor and no annoying bugs!

Shop with Uniquities this week and get 20% off your total purchase on items that are not already marked down. The Old Town Farmers Market is happening Saturday and is a great time to swing by Uniquities!