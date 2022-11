If you’re looking for home holiday decor that no one else has, Uniquities in Old Town is the place to shop! The store is full of everything Christmas, whether you’re looking for something to keep or a gift for a friend, you can find it here.

And if you stop by this Saturday, be prepared to indulge in a little tequila while shopping.

The store has extended hours for the holidays, and you can find more information about that on the Uniquities Facebook page!