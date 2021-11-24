Uniquities: Candles, Christmas Trees, Wreathes and More!

This holiday season remember to shop local first! This weekend for #BlackFriday and #SmallBusinessSaturday you can find some amazing deals at Uniquities Home at Old Town in Downtown Wichita. Robyn shared some beautiful one of a kind items in store now that would make wonderful additions to your home décor and even better gifts for you loved ones this holiday season!

Whether you’re looking for candles, Christmas trees, serving dishes, garland, table décor or even gifts for the man cave Uniquities has a wide variety of unique items that will make your loved ones feel special. Check out Uniquities Home on Facebook for a fun Facebook Live and preview of the inventory available during the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales.