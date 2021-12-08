Uniquities Christmas Clearance Sale

There are only two more Saturdays before #Christmas wowza, where did the time go? If you are looking to add to you 2021 Christmas décor you still have time by visiting Uniquities this Thursday, Friday and Saturday! All Christmas items are on sale for %25 off.

If you are looking ahead to next year the Christmas clearance area has started to build as more and more new shipments continue to arrive weekly at Uniquities. There is a fun candle sale happening now as well. When you shop local with Uniquities you are able to find unique items curated by Robyn that she truly loves and knows will make wonderful additions to your home. Visit Uniquites on Facebook for a sneak peak into their newest shipments!