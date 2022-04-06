The Spring Open House at Uniquities in Old Town is going to be a blooming good time! Owner, Robyn Wells just recently returned from market and brought with her a full truck of one-of-a-kind items for your home and garden this spring.

Thursday Friday and Saturday from 10am – 7pm Uniquities is open. Stop in to shop new florals and unique items for your home. All Easter items are going to be discounted to 30% off while supplies last. If you are looking for graduation gifts or even getting an early start on Mother’s Day gifts Uniquities has a fantastic variety to choose from.

Robyn will go LIVE on Facebook Wednesday at 730pm check out their page to learn more about the weekend sales and special items available.