Summer is here so chances are you may be spending more time outdoors! Robyn, Owner of Uniquities has some beautiful yard, deck, and backyard decor to brighten your summer days! Heart-shaped tiki torches that dual as fun decor and a bug repellent are restocked in new colors and you can even purchase the citronella oil in store!

You can also find a great selection of Father’s Day gifts at Uniquities this weekend! Everything from beer bottle openers to Man Cave wall art is available. Robyn shared a great gift suggestion pairing bottle openers, a refurbished old beer crate, and wrapping it all up with some craft beer! Any Dad would love it!

Check out Uniquities on Facebook for a sneak peek of what’s in store and swing by this weekend during the June Open House.