The open house at Uniquiutes in old this month has a bit of a twist to it! Yes, there will be incredible home items, there will be oodles of indoor and outdoor decor to help your space feel like spring, and there will even be some restocked favorites available. The big attraction at Uniquities this weekend is the added element of spring fashion to the mix.

Robyn routinely fills Uniquities with one-of-a-kind items for your home and patio but this week she has invited a designer to bring in some fun fashion to wear this spring and summer! The Italian linen designs will be on display for you to shop Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. They are a variety of colors and styles, swing by to get your own.

For a sneak peek of the new items in-store you can watch the Facebook Live tonight on the Uniquities Facebook Page.