It may be a snow day outside but once you step inside the doors of Uniquities you will feel like you have wandered into a glamourous garden party complete with tranquil smells sounds and beautiful flower arrangements to enjoy.

Owner of Uniquities, Robyn Wells, just returned back to Wichita from a shopping excursion collecting incredibly beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces to bring back to Wichita for our community to enjoy. This time of the year is so refreshing as well bring back flowers and celebrate with new blooms, plants, and other florals both indoors and outdoors. Robyn focused on a popular item from the holiday season, the water candle, and found a couple of options that will be perfect in your garden or even on your back porch or in your living room. Uniquities is open today, tomorrow, and Saturday and then will reopen again the first weekend of March. Visit Uniquities Home on Facebook for more information.