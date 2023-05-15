The United Healthcare Community Plan of Kansas is gearing up to help you keep your Kancare coverage. It’s important to stay up to date on the status of your coverage and there are a few simple ways to do this!

We’re told many members are potentially losing these services and they’re unaware of it. This is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government was maintaining continuous enrollment over the last three years. This has changed and members need to stay up to date by going online and confirming their address!