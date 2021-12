TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After wildfires scorched four different counties during storms last week, Governor Laura Kelly has directed state legislators to work to extend the sales tax exemption to fence materials and services.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers are the backbones of this state, and the devastating wildfires they experienced last week have taken an enormous toll on their livelihoods,” Kelly said. “I am directing Secretary Burghart to work with our legislators to fast-track legislation to exempt sales tax for Kansans trying to replace damaged or destroyed fences.”