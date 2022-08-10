It was a pleasure to have UnitedHealthcare on to talk about their Empowering Health grant that helps expand access to care for many people, especially those who are underserved in communities all across the country and the state.

UnitedHealthcare awarded $300,000 in Empowering Health grants to two communities in our state including Mental-Health Association of South-Central Kansas.

Make sure you check out their website to learn more about how they help the community and other ways they involved in Kansas.