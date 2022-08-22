We made the trip to Norton to learn about a special place impacting the communities across our state. Located in a friendly small town in the northwestern corner of Kansas, Valley Hope of Norton has helped thousands of adults struggling with addiction since 1967.

It’s the original Valley Hope location. Today, this 56-bed residential treatment center offers a range of services to patients 18 and older. Programs include medically monitored detox and residential treatment. Treatment is tailored to individual needs and medication-assisted treatment may be used when appropriate.

Clinical Program Director, Brian Blevins joined us to share the history and impact Valley Hope has had over the years. The length of stay is tailored to each patient’s needs. We also offer family support and education. In our experience, family involvement in the treatment process results in higher rates of sobriety. For more information about our services, treatment costs, insurance coverage or to arrange a tour, please reach out to the Valley Hope of Norton Facebook Page.