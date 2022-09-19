Brian Blevins, Clinal Program Director at Valley Hope of Norton joined us to share advice for those who are ready to start their pathway to recovery. The steps are critical and of course, the most important one is simply getting started. The initial call is the only way the recovery process can begin, Brian encourages a simple call to get started changing a life.

Valley Hope cares deeply for those in need of recovery and treatment all year long and acknowledges this month in particular as September is National Recovery Awareness Month. The team is passionate about spreading awareness and knowledge and advice as to how to support those in need. If someone you know is in need please call Valley Hope and speak with Brian and the trained team of professionals to start the path to recovery. (785) 877-5101 in Norton and (316) 264-7369 in Wichita