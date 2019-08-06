Verbose Language Learning Center

As a former educator I am always looking for more ways to incorporate children on our show! Today I had the chance to speak with Executive Director of Verbose Language Learning, Andrie Krahl about children who are taking advantage of summer as an opportunity to continue their learning. Verbose Language Learning provide kids language learning during the summer with summer camps or throughout the school year before or after school. The curriculum is very unique to the center; the teaching model is exploratory and promotes a hands on and fun filled approach to learning. The goal of Verbose Language Learning is to meet every child’s needs and guide them through learning a new language. Ensuring they can confidently converse and understand a new language. Children can come in at a beginner level or having some exposure already. They will be met at their ability level and guided through the learning process. Verbose launched with Spanish and will be adding more languages next summer. There are one on one tutoring options for any language, not just limited to Spanish. Parents can get involved by joining coffee groups where you can meet moms and dads who’s children are also learning news languages. Andrie wants to practice Edu tourism which would provide children the opportunity to travel to a country that speak Spanish so they can truly engage in the language and the culture in real life situation and setting. Visit verbosellc.com for more info.
