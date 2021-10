TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 1,820 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Wednesday. The number of new cases continues to fall since a peak in early September.

The KDHE reported 14 new deaths bringing the total statewide since the pandemic began 6,165. There have been 80 new hospitalizations since the last update. The KDHE does not track recoveries.