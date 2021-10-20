Vietnam Moving Wall

Good Day Kansas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

“The Moving Wall”, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is coming to Valley Center this weekend.  The memorial contains the names of over 58,000 Americans who lost their lives or who were determined missing in Vietnam.   The wall has been traveling the country for over 30 years.    For those Veterans and families who cannot make it to Washington, D.C., the moving wall provides an opportunity to see it, and to honor to our Veterans.

The much-anticipated Wall will arrive by truck tomorrow, Thursday October 21, 2021 escorted into town by a motorcycle parade and will be delivered to Lions Park.   There, volunteers will begin unloading the panels of the wall and setting it up.  The wall will be open to the public at 12pm, and will remain open 24 hours per day until noon on Monday, October 25, 2021.  The wall will be illuminated at night.

An opening Ceremony will begin Friday at 10 am, featuring a KC135 Flyover by McConnel Airforce Base.  Roger Donlan, the Vietnam First Medal of Honor Recipient will be speaking as well as many others.  What a beautiful way to share gratitude and pay respects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.