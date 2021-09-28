Vintage Market Days: Rusting Charm Benefitting Faith Builders

This weekend over 90 vendors will pour into the Wichita Sports Forum and turn it into a Vintage Market with a Rustic Charm theme. That right, it’s time for the annual Vintage Market Days event where local small business makers and creative put their hard work on display and show off the unique items they offer.

We had the chance to learn about the Vintage Market Days about a year ago when the event was being held at Century II this year as it moves to a new venue it will take on a new feel that is trending at the moment: Rustic Charm. Tis is a community focused event that allows makers and small business a platform to reach the community as they prepare for Fall and Winter décor.

This year Vintage Market Days is giving back by supporting Faith Builders, a local non profit. Faith Builders aims to help parents and children in acute crisis. They are able to supply materials, supplies, clothes or even child care for families that are in need. Visit Faith Builders on Facebook if you are interested in volunteering or supporting.

For tickets to Vintage Market Days this weekend visit them on Facebook.

