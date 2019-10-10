Vintage Market Days

We have another great event to share with you! Vintage Market Days will be coming to Century II starting on Thursday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13. This is a unique shopping experience for the public. The event brings vendors from all over the country as well as from Kansas. You can expect to find antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures and so much more! Visit their Facebook for more details!

