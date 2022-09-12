If you’re visiting the Kansas State Fair this week add this new mural to your list of stops to make! Located just past the administrative building on the west side of the welcome center is a beautiful new work of art done by local talent, Brady Scott.

LeAnn Cox, VP of Visit Hutch joined s to share what the mural represents and a little bit about why it was so important to Visit HUtch to bring it to the state fairgrounds. “Cotton Candy Sky” is the name of the mural and it literally paints a beautiful picture of what to expect during a night at the fair. The colors are warm and welcoming and the bison, ferris wheel, and skylines all pay homage to the Hutchinson community. One on side of the mural is a path to pose for a selfie.

Visit Hutch wants this to strike up civic pride and encourages fairgoers to snap selfies and post them to share the wonderful time they had at the fair. There are many more murals to enjoy at the fair and across Hutchinson, visit www.visithutch.com/ for more info! Also, Brady Scott is an incredible local talent to see the rest of his work check out his Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/artistbradyscott