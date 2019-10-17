Volunteer Kansas: Presents In A Package

If you are all about supporting our troops then we invite you to participate in this great event hosted by Volunteer Kansas. The Presents In A Package Event collects donations and puts together packages for our troops for the holidays. You can help out by creating cards and letters to be included in the package, donate to the postage fund, assemble boxes and submit names of deployed Kansas troops. Boxes will be packaged on Nov. 8 beginning at 10 a.m. If you’d like to get more information be sure to click here.