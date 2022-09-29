This weekend is one of the popular fall events in Downtown Wichita! Come hungry and arrive early! That’s right it’s time for the Wagonmasters Chili Cookoff! Head to Douglas and St Francis, the open tasting starts at 12p and the awards will begin at 330pm.

There are $5 tasting kits and ways to donate including the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds support a great cuase. Established in 2012 by the Wichita Wagonmasters, the Good Life Grants are committed to benefiting the quality of life for people in the Wichita area. The fund serves a wide range of projects enabling more people to enjoy the good life and promoting the idea Wichita is a great place to live, work, and play