WaKeeney Wine Walk and Historic Homes Tour

Nestled away in Northwest Kansas in the “Christmas City of the High Plains” also known as WaKeeney. This sweet town is known for their love of #Christmas and the fun festivities they put on every year.

This weekend the town is hosting their annual Wakeeney Wine Walk and Tour of Historic Homes. The WaKeeney Travel and Tourism Committee and Trego County Historic Museum team up this Sunday to guide visitors through many different tours you can take through the town. There is a Christmas Tree Tour and a tour of the beautiful historic homes in WaKeeney. And don’t forget the wine! A few local vineyards and wineries will be supplying delicious drinks as you meander through the town and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

