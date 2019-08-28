Walk-A-Mile Exhibit With Sunflower Bank

We made our way back to the Mark Arts building today and had the pleasure of being joined by Chairman of Sunflower Bank, Mollie Carter to hear her perspective and thoughts as she experienced the Walk A Mile Emberhope Youthville Exhibit for the first time. Mollie and her team at Sunflower Bank felt very humbled and honored to be a part of such a profound project and are so proud of the artists. Immediately Mollie admired the creativity in each of the shoes. Mollie felt the art is very hopeful. She shared how you can see there are many affected by the heartbreaking issues, but encouraged to see the way the children are able to communicate hope through their work. Mollie credits her staff for building the relationship with Youthville over the years. She views supporting as an important task which she and her team value greatly. She mentioned the amount of crisis across the globe and the nation being heartbreaking. It is still as important to get to know your neighbor and help right here at home, as well. Mollie and her staff felt honored to support and impact this project. The Sunflower Bank branches across the state determine where they put their time and resources and she is proud of the Wichita group for embracing this.