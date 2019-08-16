Walters’ Pumpkin Patch: Sunflower Festival

We traveled out to Walters’ Pumpkin Patch to meet Becky and Carroll Walters and learn about Walters’ Pumpkin Patch! Holy smokes there is so much to do at the pumpkin path including a brand new 960 sq. ft tree house! Becky was excited to show us the brand new sunflower field. It was absolutely gorgeous! We got to explore the 5 acres of sunflowers. These make an amazing backdrop if you are looking for a Fall Family Photo location. The perfect opportunity to come out and see the sunflowers is at the Sunflower Festival which takes place tomorrow, Friday Aug. 17. Guests will get to take a ride through the sunflower field and take home a sunflower if they wish. All the attractions will be open including the barrel train rides, the tractor rides, underground slide, and more! Visit Walters’ Pumpkin Patch on Facebook for hours/ticket information.
