WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Cheney Fire Department will be hosting a “Home for the Holidays” vaccine incentive clinic on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. in partnership with Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD).

People receiving first doses of vaccine can choose from incentives including household items, children’s toys, electronics, dog crates, games, and more. People receiving additional doses, including boosters, will receive limited-run t-shirts.