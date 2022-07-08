This weekend there are many events happening across that state! Check out our community calendar for a full list of family-friendly events. If you’re in Wichita you can stop by Riverfront Stadium to catch the Tumba Vacas in action and enjoy a fiesta at the ballpark celebrating the Hispanic and Latin communities.

Another great event this weekend is the Basic Leathercraft class happening at City Arts. You don’t have to have a background in craftsmanship, the class meets the needs of anyone from the novice to the more experienced level. Check out the City Arts Facebook page for more information and to register.

This is just one example of the many opportunities to learn new skills and get your hands dirty making things at City Arts. Check their website for a full schedule of classes and events.