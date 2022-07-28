What a weekend! I am still floating on cloud nine after the best weekend of my life! My best friend became my Husband when we stood before our friends and family and tied the knot.

Many of you know that my Father, a 26-year US Navy Veteran, passed years ago. His dear friend Rear Admiral US Navy Retired, Scott Jerabek officiated our wedding at the WW1 Memorial in Kansas City. We were surrounded by our family and friends and so much love. We are forever grateful for all of our loved ones who have poured loved and support into our relationship.

My husband, Brian, and I are so grateful for all of your kind words and well wishes. Thank you so much for your support.