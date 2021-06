Summer is sizzlin' strong this week. Temperatures will continue to turn up a notch each day until the weekend. The upper 90s will be common in western Kansas this afternoon with the middle 90s around Wichita.

If we see any shower that tries to pop up, it will be near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but chances are slim and will get squashed quickly. We have some dewpoints in the upper 60s near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.